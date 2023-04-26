Samsung Galaxy A32 Price In Pakistan And Specifications

Samsung Galaxy a32 price in Pakistan and features.

Samsung Galaxy a32 is currently available in the market,the smartphone is powered by aMediatek Helio G80 chipsetand an octa core processor.

The Samsung's Galaxy a32 has a 6.4-inch super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen which features a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

The smartphone features 6GB Ram and 128GB built-in storage capacity, which can be extended using a microSD card.

Samsung Galaxy a32 price in Pakistan is Rs. 50,999/-

Samsung Galaxy a32 Specifications