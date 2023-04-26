language: English
Samsung Galaxy A32 Price In Pakistan And Specifications
Samsung Galaxy A32 Price In Pakistan And Specifications

Web Desk 26 Apr , 2023 12:52 PM

Samsung  Galaxy a32 is currently available in the market,the smartphone is powered by aMediatek Helio G80 chipsetand an octa core processor.

Samsung Galaxy a32 battery has a capacity of 5000 mAh.

Samsung Galaxy a32 price in Pakistan and features.

The smartphone is powered by a Mediatek Helio G80 chipset.

The Samsung's Galaxy a32 has a 6.4-inch super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen which features a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

The smartphone features 6GB Ram and 128GB built-in storage capacity, which can be extended using a microSD card.

Samsung Galaxy a32 battery has a capacity of 5000 mAh.

Samsung Galaxy a32 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy a32 price in Pakistan is Rs. 50,999/-

Samsung Galaxy a32 Specifications

BUILD OS Android 11 OS
UI One UI 3.0
Dimensions 158.9 x 73.6 x 8.4 mm
Weight 184 g
SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
Colors Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Blue, Awesome Violet
FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
Chipset Mediatek Helio G80 (12 nm)
GPU Mali-G52 MC2
DISPLAY Technology Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size 6.4 Inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~411 PPI)
Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Extra Features 90Hz, 800 nits (peak)
MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CAMERA Main Quad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected]/120fps)
Front 20 MP, f/2.2, (wide), Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass
Radio FM Radio (Unspecified)
USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFC Yes
Data GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE
FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, FingerPrint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass 5), glass back (Gorilla Glass 5), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERY Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh

– Fast battery charging 15W

