language: English
Samsung Galaxy S10 Price In Pakistan And Features
Samsung Galaxy S10 Price In Pakistan And Features

26 Apr , 2023

Samsung Galaxy S10  is currently available in the market, the Exynos 9820 Octa (8 nm) chipset and Mali-G76 MP12 GPU powers the smartphone.

The smartphone has a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED capacitive touchscreen which features a resolution of 1440 x 3040 pixels.

The Samsung's S10 features 8GB Ram and 128GB built-in storage capacity.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy S10 Price in Pakistan is in between Rs. 34,999 – 55,999/-

Samsung Galaxy S10 Specifications

BUILD OS Android 9.0 (Pie)
UI One UI
Dimensions 149.9 x 70.4 x 7.8 mm
Weight 157 g
SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
Colors Prism White, Prism Black, Prism Green, Prism Blue, Canary Yellow, Flamingo Pink
FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.7 GHz Mongoose M4 + 2 x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A75 + 4 x 1.9 GHz Cortex-A55)
Chipset Exynos 9820 Octa (8 nm)
GPU Mali-G76 MP12
DISPLAY Technology Dynamic AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch
Size 6.1 Inches
Resolution 1440 x 3040 Pixels (~551 PPI)
Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Extra Features HDR10, Always-on display
MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
Card microSD Card, (supports upto 512GB) (uses SIM 2 slot) – dual SIM model only
CAMERA Main Triple Camera:12 MP, f/1.5-2.4, 26mm (wide), 1/2.55″, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.4, 52mm (telephoto), 1/3.6″, AF, OIS, 2x optical zoom + 16 MP, f/2.2, 12mm (ultrawide), LED Flash
Features 2x optical zoom, OIS, Geo-tagging, simultaneous 4K video and 9MP image recording, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected][email protected], HDR, dual-video rec.)
Front 10 MP, f/1.9, Dual Pixel PDAF, Dual video call, Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected])
CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
USB 3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
NFC Yes
Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (7CA) Cat20 2000/150 Mbps)
FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display), Gyro, HeartRate, Proximity, SpO2
Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+, Bixby natural language commands and dictation, Samsung DeX (desktop experience support), Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERY Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 3400 mAh

– Fast battery charging 15W, Fast wireless charging 15W, Power bank/Reverse wireless charging 9W

