Samsung Galaxy S10 Price In Pakistan And Features

Samsung Galaxy S10 price in Pakistan and specifications.

Samsung Galaxy S10 is currently available in the market, the Exynos 9820 Octa (8 nm) chipset and Mali-G76 MP12 GPU powers the smartphone.

The smartphone has a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED capacitive touchscreen which features a resolution of 1440 x 3040 pixels.

The Samsung's S10 features 8GB Ram and 128GB built-in storage capacity.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy S10 Price in Pakistan is in between Rs. 34,999 – 55,999/-

Samsung Galaxy S10 Specifications