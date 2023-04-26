Samsung Galaxy S20 Price In Pakistan And Features

- Samsung Galaxy S20 price in Pakistan and specifications.
- The smartphone is powered by a Exynos 990 chipset.
- The smartphone features 4000 mAh battery capacity.
Samsung Galaxy S20 is currently available in the market, one of the newest chipsets, the Exynos 990 and an o cta-core processor power the smartphone.
The smartphone has a 6.2-inch dynamic AMOLED 2X capacitive touchscreen which features a resolution of 1440 x 3200 pixels.
The Samsung's S20 features 8GB Ram and 128GB built-in storage capacity.
Samsung Galaxy S20 Price in Pakistan
Samsung Galaxy S20 price in Pakistan is Rs. 170,999/-
Samsung Galaxy S20 Specifications
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 10 OS
|UI
|OneUI 2.0
|Dimensions
|152 x 68 x 7.9mm
|Weight
|163 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Cosmic Grey, Cloud Blue, Cloud Pink
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
| SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.73 GHz Mongoose M5 & 2×2.60 GHz Cortex-A76 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Exynos 990 (7 nm+)
|GPU
|Mali-G77 MP11
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.2 Inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3200 Pixels (~566 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Extra Features
|HDR10+, Always-on display, 120Hz (up to FHD resolution)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 3.0
|Card
|microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 12 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 64 MP, f/2.0, (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 3x hybrid optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), AF, Super Steady video, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, HDR10+, dual-video rec., stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS & OIS)
|Front
|10 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.2″, Dual Pixel PDAF, Dual video call, Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected])
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|USB
|3.2, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (7CA) Cat20 2000/200 Mbps)
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro, Proximity, SpO2
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|32-bit/384kHz audio, Tuned by AKG, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+, Bixby natural language commands and dictation, Samsung DeX (desktop experience support), Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 25W, USB Power Delivery 3.0, Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging 15W, Power bank/Reverse wireless charging 9W
