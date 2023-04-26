Samsung Galaxy S20 Price In Pakistan And Features

Samsung Galaxy S20 price in Pakistan and specifications.

Samsung Galaxy S20 is currently available in the market, one of the newest chipsets, the Exynos 990 and an o cta-core processor power the smartphone.

The smartphone has a 6.2-inch dynamic AMOLED 2X capacitive touchscreen which features a resolution of 1440 x 3200 pixels.

The Samsung's S20 features 8GB Ram and 128GB built-in storage capacity.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy S20 price in Pakistan is Rs. 170,999/-

Samsung Galaxy S20 Specifications

BUILD OS Android 10 OS UI OneUI 2.0 Dimensions 152 x 68 x 7.9mm Weight 163 g SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colors Cosmic Grey, Cloud Blue, Cloud Pink FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.73 GHz Mongoose M5 & 2×2.60 GHz Cortex-A76 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Exynos 990 (7 nm+) GPU Mali-G77 MP11 DISPLAY Technology Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.2 Inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 Pixels (~566 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Extra Features HDR10+, Always-on display, 120Hz (up to FHD resolution) MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 3.0 Card microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot) CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 12 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 64 MP, f/2.0, (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 3x hybrid optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), AF, Super Steady video, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, HDR10+, dual-video rec., stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS & OIS) Front 10 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.2″, Dual Pixel PDAF, Dual video call, Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO USB 3.2, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (7CA) Cat20 2000/200 Mbps) FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro, Proximity, SpO2 Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra 32-bit/384kHz audio, Tuned by AKG, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+, Bixby natural language commands and dictation, Samsung DeX (desktop experience support), Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Document viewer, Photo/video editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh

– Fast battery charging 25W, USB Power Delivery 3.0, Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging 15W, Power bank/Reverse wireless charging 9W



