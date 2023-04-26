language: English
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Price In Pakistan And Specifications
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Price In Pakistan And Specifications

Web Desk 26 Apr , 2023 03:54 PM

  • Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro price in Pakistan and features.
  • The smartphone is powered by a Mediatek Helio G90T chipset and an Mali-G76MC4 GPU.
  • The Xiaomi's Redmi note 8 pro features 6GB Ram and 64GB built-in storage capacity.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro  is currently available in the market, the smartphone is affordable and has lots of useful features.

The Xiaomi's Redmi note 8 pro features 6GB Ram and 64GB built-in storage capacity.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro price in Pakistan and features.

The smartphone has a 6.53-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen which features a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro has 4500 mAh battery capacity.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro price in Pakistan

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 39,999/-

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro specifications

BUILD OS Android 9.0 (Pie)
UI MIUI 10
Dimensions 161.3 x 76.4 x 8.8 mm
Weight 199 g
SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
Colors Black, Red, Blue, White
FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSOR CPU Octa core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex A55)
Chipset Mediatek Helio G90T (12nm)
GPU Mali-G76MC4
DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size 6.53 Inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 Pixels (~395 PPI)
Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
MEMORY Built-in 64GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (uses SIM 2 slot)
CAMERA Main Quad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/1.7″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/4″, + 2 MP, f/2.4, 1/5″, (dedicated macro camera) + 2 MP, f/2.4, 1/5″, depth sensor, Dual LED Flash
Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60/120fps, (gyro-EIS))
Front 20 MP, HDR, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
Radio FM Radio with recording
USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
NFC Yes
Infrared Yes
Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, XviD/MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh

– Fast battery charging 18W (Quick Charge 4+)


