Italian Journalist Injured In Drone Strike In Kherson, Ukraine

An Italian journalist working for La Repubblica was wounded in a drone attack that took place in Kherson, according to a tweet by Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani.

Tajani stated that the journalist, named Corrado Zunino, is in a stable condition and is receiving assistance from the Italian embassy in Kyiv.

'I have been in touch with (Foreign) Minister Kuleba who has assured me the full collaboration of Ukrainian authorities,' Tajani also said. 'I have informed Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and expressed my solidarity and support to (La Repubblica) Director Maurizio Molinari.'

When the drone strike occurred, there was no immediate knowledge of the responsible party or the exact time it took place. Andriy Yermak, who leads Ukraine's presidential office, confirmed that Corrado Zunino was hurt near Antonivskyi bridge.

'The enemy is shelling Kherson region. A 26-year-old man was injured in an artillery strike on Stanislav,' Yermak said on Telegram on Wednesday. 'Russians also shelled the Antonivskyi Bridge area, resulting in the injury of a foreign press representative.'