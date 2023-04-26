Hunt For Escaped Inmates Underway After Deadly Jail Break In Mississippi

Manhunt underway for 4 escaped inmates from Mississippi jail.

Dylan Arrington suspected of murder and theft while on the run.

Jerry Raynes has a history of escaping from detention facilities.

A manhunt is underway for four inmates who escaped from a Mississippi jail, including Dylan Arrington, who is suspected of killing a man and stealing his truck while on the run.

The other suspects are identified as Jerry Raynes, Casey Grayson, and Corey Harrison. The escape was discovered during a routine headcount at Raymond Detention Center near Jackson.

Mr. Raynes has a history of escaping from detention facilities. The men were in custody for theft-related charges. The public has been advised to be cautious and alert the authorities if they notice anything suspicious.

Authorities believe the four escaped Mississippi jail inmates left the facility via the roof after discovering two breaches on Sunday.

One of the escapees, Dylan Arrington, is now a murder suspect after allegedly killing a man and stealing his truck. The suspects were being held on various theft-related charges.

One of them is believed to have fled to Texas. The Raymond Detention Center has been under federal scrutiny for substandard conditions resulting in numerous deaths and assaults among detainees.

In July, a federal judge took control of the facility and appointed a public safety consultant to improve conditions, but the decision was stayed by an appeals court in December.







