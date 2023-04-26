Couple's Act Of Kindness Goes Viral: Baking For Love, Not Profit

A couple in Delhi sells delicious pastries on a busy street.

They do not do it for money, but out of their passion for baking.

The couple's generosity has touched many people.

A couple in Delhi loves to bake pastries and they set up a small table on a busy street.

They have baskets filled with delicious pastries that catch the attention of people passing by.

However, the couple is not there to make money.

They just enjoy baking and want to share their love with others.

A video of them went viral, and people from all over the world shared and talked about it.

Their selfless act of kindness touched many hearts.

Mehak and Rituraj shared the video on their Instagram account and wrote a message, 'If you know someone who should taste these pastries, tag them ??'

The video shows a couple stationed at the roadside, using a white cloth to cover a table and create a more elegant presentation.

They are selling a variety of delicious pastries, including blueberry cheesecake, chocolate cheesecake, and orange chocolate cake, among others.

'Despite the busy street, this couple's pastry business is thriving thanks to their delicious treats and reasonable prices.

In the video, a food blogger can be heard providing voice-over narration of the stall's offerings.'

According to the food blogger in the video, this couple in Delhi is known for serving the best eggless pastries in the city. They are not motivated by money, but by their passion for baking.

The blogger personally tried their Chocolate Cheese Cake and Orange Choco Cake and found both to be incredibly delicious, with the cheesecake being the smoothest they had ever tasted.

The couple can be found at Kamla Nagar Market every weekend from 5 PM onwards, opposite Natural's ice cream.

The blogger highly recommends trying their pastries as they are the best around.

The video that was shared on social media has garnered a lot of attention, with over 730,000 views and 31,800 likes so far.

Many people have been moved by the couple's generosity, as evidenced by the comments on the video.