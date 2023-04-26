Heartwarming Video Of Children Playing In Sand Goes Viral

In the video children are playing in the sand without any electronic devices.

The video shows young boys playing and exploring their surroundings.

The video has become popular on the internet.

In this modern time, we often spend a lot of time using the internet, social media, and entertainment online.

However, we can find happiness in the small things in life.

This lovely video shows children playing in the sand without using any electronic devices, and it's an excellent example of this.

The video shows a group of young boys who are happily playing and running around in the sand.

They don't have any phones or tablets, and they are not using any screens.

They are just playing and exploring their surroundings.

Their joy seems very pure and simple, and they are not distracted by notifications or social media.

They are fully enjoying the present moment, and it's obvious that they are having a lot of fun.

Erik Solheim shared the video on his Twitter account with a message that says being happy and joyful is a special ability that can decrease as we grow older.

The video shows children having fun and enjoying themselves with what they have, and it has become very popular on the internet.

In the video, the children are shown tying ropes to a small tree trunk and then running around it to build momentum, after which they lift off the ground for a short while before landing back down. It is clear that they are thoroughly enjoying this activity.

We can find happiness and satisfaction in our lives through various means that do not involve the internet.

For instance, we can take a walk in nature, spend time with people we love, or take a break from screens for some time.

There are several ways to discover joy and contentment in our lives beyond the internet.

The video has become quite popular, with over a million views, 327 retweets, and 2,422 likes on Twitter.

The comments on the post are heartwarming and encourage people to step away from the internet and spend some time outdoors in the sun.