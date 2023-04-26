Misal Pav Takes Global Stage As One Of The World's 'Best Vegan Meals'

Taste Atlas recently made a list of the most popular vegan dishes.

Misal Pav was named the most delicious vegetarian dish.

A restaurant called Aaswad in Mumbai won the award.

A lot of people are interested in vegan food and trying to create new vegan recipes.

Taste Atlas is a food guide website that shows people different foods and tells them about their history and ingredients.

Recently, Taste Atlas made a list of the most popular vegan dishes from different countries around the world. There are seven dishes from India on this list.

Misal Pav has been recognized as one of the world's best vegan meals.

In Maharashtra, there is a popular street food called misal pav, but it's not as popular as pav bhaji or vada pav.

Misal pav is a spicy curry made with moth beans and is eaten with a specific type of bread roll.

The dish is served with toasted bread and topped with ingredients such as farsan or sev, onions, lemon, and coriander.

Misal pav can be made differently in various regions, leading to different versions of the dish.

For instance, there are versions such as Pune misal, Khandeshi misal, Nashik misal, and Ahmednagar misal, which have their own unique ingredients and preparation methods.

Misal pav was named the most delicious vegetarian dish in the world in 2015 at the London Foodie Hub Awards.

A restaurant called Aaswad in Dadar, Mumbai, won the award.

It is a popular restaurant in Mumbai, and more than 400 plates of misal pav are served daily.

Recently, Misal pav was ranked as the 11th best traditional vegan dish in the world on Taste Atlas' list, just behind an Arabic dish called 'Mujaddara.'

Although it is ranked high, Misal pav is more expensive than other famous vegan dishes like Mayak Gimbap, Andrei Copti, Fasole Batuta, and Maakouda.

Other popular vegetarian dishes from India like Aloo gobi, rajma, and gobi manchurian also made it to the top 25 list of best vegan dishes in the world.

Aloo gobi was ranked 20th, rajma was ranked 22nd, and gobi manchurian was ranked 24th. In total, seven vegan Indian dishes made it to the top 50 list.

Misal Pav is said to have originated in Pune in the early 20th century as a breakfast dish.

It became popular across Maharashtra over time and can now be found in street food stalls, restaurants, and cafes all over the state.