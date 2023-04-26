Dennis Barnes from New Orleans applied to more than 200 colleges.

A student named Dennis Barnes from New Orleans, Louisiana applied to more than 200 colleges and universities across the United States.

He received over 125 offers from these institutions and was offered scholarships worth more than $9 million (which is equivalent to over Rs 73 Crore).

Dennis Barnes was a very popular choice among the colleges due to his excellent academic performance.

It is thought that Barnes has set a new record in the United States.

The reason why he received so many college brochures and offers was not a coincidence.

Barnes had an impressive cumulative average score of 4.98 on his school exams. And that's not all, he had many other accomplishments to his name.

Barnes, who is affectionately known as Maliq among his loved ones, is a member of the National Honor Society at the International High School of New Orleans.

In addition, he is fluent in Spanish and has been awarded an official stamp by the Instituto Cervantes, a non-profit organization established by the Government of Spain.

Despite being a popular high school graduate, Barnes is only 16 years old as he was advanced to 10th and 11th grades early.

As he is younger than most of his peers, he has been attending the Southern University of New Orleans for the past few years to earn extra credits while simultaneously working towards his high school diploma.

He is a source of inspiration for students across the country, but he still has bigger goals to achieve.

He has not yet announced which university he will be attending, but he plans to do so by May 2.

Despite receiving many offers, Barnes is not satisfied and wants to achieve $10 million in scholarships by the end of the month.

He has ambitious plans for his college degree and wants to pursue a dual undergraduate degree in computer science and criminal justice.

He will finish high school on May 24.

He claims that his achievements were not accidental but were a result of meticulous planning.

He believes that success can be achieved by planning ahead, networking with educational institutions, and having a clear vision of one's goals.

He has broken several records by receiving offers from hundreds of universities, with the previous record being held by Normandie Cormier from Lafayette High School, who received over $8.7 million in scholarships in 2019 and was also a highly accomplished student.