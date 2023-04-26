Read Viral: Mobile Phone Explosions Claim Little Girl Lives

An 8-year-old girl died in Kerala, India due to mobile phone explosion.

These incidents highlight the need to be aware of the potential dangers of mobile phones.

Asetkyzy Abzalbek, a schoolgirl, died in 2019 after her phone exploded.

A little girl who was eight years old passed away in Kerala, India, after a mobile phone exploded while she was holding it.

According to news sources, the girl's name was Adithyasree and she was in the third grade.

The explosion happened while the girl was either watching a video or playing a game on her phone.

The police are investigating the incident. Sadly, this is not the first time someone has died due to a mobile phone explosion.

In 2019, a schoolgirl named Asetkyzy Abzalbek passed away because her phone exploded near her head while she was sleeping and listening to music.

She sustained serious head injuries and died right away. Later, forensic experts confirmed that the phone overheated while charging and exploded early in the morning.

In addition, there was another incident where a 22-year-old man named Kuna Pradhan passed away in the Indian state of Odisha due to a mobile phone explosion while it was being charged.

Kuna Pradhan was a construction worker and a resident of Ranpur village in Nayagarh district.

According to the police, he was sleeping on the construction site due to smog when his phone exploded and took his life. The exact time of the explosion is unclear.











































































































































































































































