Read Viral: Toronto Mom Feeds Toddler Crickets Due To Inflation

The mother was experimenting with feeding her child insects for protein.

A woman in Mandi Bahauddin, Pakistan, allegedly poisoned her two children.

Bugs can be introduced to a child's diet as early as 6 months old.

A mother in Toronto, Canada, resorted to feeding crickets to her 18-month-old toddler due to rising inflation and the increased prices of grocery items.

3 Bugs can be introduced to a child's diet as early as 6 months old. 3 The mother was experimenting with feeding her child insects for protein. 3 A woman in Mandi Bahauddin, Pakistan, allegedly poisoned her two children.

Tiffany Leigh experimented with feeding her son crickets as a source of protein since she could not afford other food items.

She also suggested that bugs can be introduced to a child's diet as early as 6 months old.

Earlier, a woman in Mandi Bahauddin, Pakistan, allegedly poisoned her two children after having a minor argument with her husband.

One of the children, a six-month-old boy, died while receiving medical treatment at Children's Hospital.

The father of the deceased child and his relatives protested at College Chowk in Mandi Bahauddin, accusing the mother and her in-laws of poisoning the infant.



