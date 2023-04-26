Viral Video Turns Heartbreak Into Marketing Phenomenon For Indian Brands

Muskan Ranka's video about her breakup story went viral.

A video about a girl's breakup story went viral, and it linked Indian brands to her experience, making it a successful marketing campaign.

A video, featuring a girl named Muskan Ranka sharing her heartbreak story while cleverly integrating various Indian brands into her story.

The video gained millions of views and shares on social media platforms.

This approach to storytelling made an emotional and amusing connection between the viewers and the brands, resonating with the audience and making it relatable to many people.

Ranka posted the video on her Instagram with a caption that read, 'Heading to my preferred shopping destination, Phoenix @marketcitykurla, to feature more brands soon ??.'





The video shows the girl sharing her breakup story with some famous brands in a mall in a unique way.

In the video, she began by saying that she had told her friend Sakshi many times, 'Tenu Ishq krdia tenu ishq krdia,' which is related to the brand Tanishq.

Then, she asked if she should tell the story of how she broke up, which she connected to the jewelry brand 'Mia' by saying, 'She has seen Mia Khalifa in her history.'

Later, she mentioned the brand 'Colorbar' by saying, 'On the same day, his true colors came out.'

The video shows how she has cleverly connected different brands in a unique way, which has caught people's attention and impressed them.

The video has gained a lot of attention since it was shared on her social media handle.

Over 5 million people have viewed the reel, with 535K people liking it and many TV celebrities and fans leaving positive comments.