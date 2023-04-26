Watch Viral: Man Buys Caged Birds To Set Them Free

A man releases caged bird in a video shared on Twitter.

People should stop buying caged birds and animals.

The article encourages others to follow this example.

Being free is very important and a good thing. Imagine if you were trapped in a cage and really wanted to get out.

Sometimes people sell birds that are also trapped in cages and walk around the streets to sell them.

The video we want to show you has a man sitting inside a car and a bird seller sitting on the road.

The seller is giving some birds to the man in the car, who is releasing them to fly away.

The video was posted on Twitter by the user with the caption, “This man is buying birds just to set them free”.

It's a great thing to do, and others should follow this example. People should stop buying birds and animals that are trapped in cages.

If people stop buying them, then the trapping and caging of birds and animals will also stop.



