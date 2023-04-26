Watch Viral: Skier Juggles Clubs And Flips On Slopes Wins Hearts

Skier juggles three clubs while skiing.

Some people love adventures and can find excitement in even the most mundane activities. This is exemplified in a video where a skier juggles three clubs while skiing.

The video was shared on Twitter by the user along with the caption, 'Life is not lived in vain! ”.

The skier did a great job and showed impressive skills, balance, and focus. He looked determined and happy while performing the trick.

His happy shout at the end of the video shows how much he enjoyed doing it.

