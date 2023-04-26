Woman Flies Dogs To New York In Private Jet For Over Rs 8 Lakh

A woman booked a private jet for her two dogs to fly with her to New York.

She paid over Rs 8 lakhs to ensure her dogs could come with her.

She found it more affordable for her dogs to fly in luxury than to fly in cargo.

Some people love their pets so much that they are willing to do anything for them.

3 She found it more affordable for her dogs to fly in luxury than to fly in cargo. 3 A woman booked a private jet for her two dogs to fly with her to New York. 3 She paid over Rs 8 lakhs to ensure her dogs could come with her.

Recently, a woman in the UK went to great lengths to ensure that her pet dogs were comfortable. She even booked a private jet for them.

Maddie Young, who is 31 years old, brought her two dogs with her on a private jet to New York.

She paid a lot of money, over Rs 8 lakh, to make sure her pets could come with her on the plane.

She said it was actually cheaper than sending her dogs in the cargo area of the plane.

Maddie Young, who loves her dogs, had a great experience flying with them on a private jet to New York.

The airline was nice to her dogs and gave them treats and toys.

Maddie and her husband had to move to Brooklyn because of her husband's new job.

They packed everything, but the airline prices were too expensive for her dogs, so they decided to book a private jet instead.

It was not just about pampering their dogs, but rather a practical solution.

The airline gave her a quote of around Rs 12 lakh to fly her two dogs, a pug named Violet and a Golden Retriever named Olive, from the UK to New York.

It's not uncommon for airlines to charge high prices to transport pets across long distances, especially flat-faced breeds that can have breathing issues.

However, she found the prices to be too expensive.

She was also concerned about her 12-year-old pug's breathing issues due to her age.

She tried to find other options for transporting her dogs to New York but didn't have much luck.

Cruise liners had a long waiting list, and airlines were quoting very high prices.

Then, she found a Facebook group where people organized private jet flights for dogs and split the costs.

Maddie and her husband paid over Rs 9 lakhs initially but got back some of the money because they filled the entire plane.

She found it more affordable for her dogs to fly in luxury than to fly in cargo, so it was an easy decision for her.