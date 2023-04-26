WhatsApp Now Allows Users To Access The Same Account On Up To Five Devices Simultaneously

WhatsApp now allows linking up to five phones to the same account, which has been a popular and frequently requested feature by users.

Each linked phone operates independently, ensuring end-to-end encryption for messages, media, and calls.

The new feature has already started rolling out worldwide and will be available to all users in the coming weeks.

After enabling the long-awaited feature to smoothly use one WhatsApp account across several devices in 2021, WhatsApp has now introduced the ultimate result of that initiative. Today, the service is presenting what could be the most popular and frequently requested function to date.

In addition, as a security measure, if your main phone remains inactive for an extended period (with no specific timeframe given by the company), you will be automatically logged out of all connected devices.

Indeed, this new feature of using the same WhatsApp account on up to five phones simultaneously is a big step forward for the messaging platform. It allows users to switch between multiple devices without the hassle of signing out and signing back in, making it more convenient to use WhatsApp on different devices. It's definitely cause for celebration!

WhatsApp is introducing a more convenient way to link companion devices over the coming weeks. Currently, you have to scan a QR code to link devices, but now you'll be able to enter your phone number on WhatsApp Web to get a one-time code that can be used on your phone for device linking.

While this feature is only available on WhatsApp Web for now, the company promises that it will be available on more companion devices in the future. The feature has already started rolling out globally and will be available to all users in the next few weeks.