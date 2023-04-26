ISIS Leader Responsible For Kabul Airport Attack Killed By Taliban, U.S. Officials Say

A bomb at the Abbey Gate entrance of Hamid Karzai International Airport killed13 US military members.

According to the father of a US Marine killed in the attack, who was informed by military sources on Tuesday, Taliban fighters killed the top ISIL (ISIS) group leader behind the deadly suicide bombing outside Kabul airport in August 2021.

During the chaotic withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan, a bomb at the Abbey Gate entrance of Hamid Karzai International Airport killed around 170 Afghans and 13 US military members.

The US military began informing the families of the 11 Marines, sailors, and soldiers killed in the operation over the weekend that the ISIL (ISIS) leader had been killed. According to the mother of another Marine, the family members subsequently shared the information in a private group messaging discussion.

Three US officials and a senior congressional staffer corroborated the families' testimony to the exclusive sources on condition of anonymity to discuss specifics that had not yet been made public.

The ISIL (ISIS) leader, whose identity has not yet been released, was killed in southern Afghanistan in early April as the Taliban conducted a series of operations against the group, according to one of the officials.

The Taliban fighters at the time were not aware of the identity of the person they killed, the official added.

Darin Hoover, the father of Staff Sergeant Darin Taylor Hoover, said the Marines gave him only limited information on Tuesday, failing to identify the ISIL (ISIS) leader or offer details about his death.

Hoover is one of 12 Gold Star families – families who have lost a member of the US armed services — who have remained in touch since the bombing, supporting one another and sharing information via a messaging conversation.

Cheryl Rex, the mother of Marine Lance Corporal Dylan Merola, who perished in the explosion, started the chat.

Rex, a vociferous critic of the Biden administration's handling of the pullout, told the Associated Press that they learned of the death through a chat group late on Monday while waiting for official confirmation from US military officials.

Hoover and his son's mother, Kelly Henson, have spent the last year and a half lamenting the death of the 31-year-old Marine Corps staff sergeant and yearning for the Biden administration to be held accountable for the withdrawal's management.

According to Hoover, the killing of the unidentified ISIL (ISIS) organization members does little to benefit them.

“Whatever happens, it’s not going to bring Taylor back and I understand that,” he said in a phone call. “About the only thing, his mom and I can do now is be an advocate for him. All we want is the truth. And we’re not getting it. That’s the frustrating part.”

His son and the other killed service members were among those screening the hundreds of Afghans desperate to catch one of the crowded planes out of the nation on August 26, 2021, following the Taliban takeover.

When a suicide bomber attacked, the desperate scenario swiftly evolved into one of terror. The ISIL (ISIS) terrorist organization claimed responsibility.

The explosion at Abbey Gate occurred just hours after Western officials warned of a big attack and urged passengers to avoid the airport. However, Afghans seeking to flee in the final days of a US-led evacuation before the US officially concluded its 20-year involvement in the nation ignored that instruction.

With up to 4,000 fighters, the Taliban's most bitter enemy and top military danger is the Afghanistan-based offshoot of ISIL (ISIS). Since the Taliban's takeover, the group has continued to carry out assaults throughout Afghanistan, particularly against the country's minority populations.

The withdrawal of US soldiers in August 2021 resulted in the rapid collapse of the Afghan government and military, which the US had supported for nearly two decades and the Taliban's return to power.

In the aftermath, President Joe Biden instructed that a wide examination of 'every aspect of this from top to bottom' be conducted, and it was completed earlier this month.

The Biden administration blamed President Donald Trump for the chaotic 2021 pullout, which was highlighted by the suicide attack at Abbey Gate, in the publicly released version of the evaluation.

The assassination occurred on the same day that Biden formally announced his intention to run for re-election, bringing to mind one of the most difficult chapters of his presidency.

At the time, the calamitous drawdown was the most serious crisis that the administration had faced. It raised serious concerns about Biden's and his team's competence and expertise — the two pillars crucial to his presidential candidature.