Barkha Bisht And Indraneil Sengupta Confirm Divorce After Rumors

Barkha Bisht and Indraneil Sengupta have confirmed their divorce after living separately for two years.

They have an 11-year-old daughter named Meira.

Barkha described the decision to divorce as one of the toughest of her life.

Barkha Bisht and Indraneil Sengupta, who had been living separately for two years, have now confirmed their divorce. While Barkha had previously not spoken publicly about their marriage, she has now acknowledged the divorce and described it as one of the most difficult decisions she has ever made.

Barkha Bisht and Indraneil Sengupta first met on the set of the TV show Pyaar Ke Do Naam - Ek Radha Ek Shyam and began a romantic relationship. They participated in the dance-based reality show Nach Baliye 3 as contestants in 2007 and got married in March 2008. The couple has an 11-year-old daughter named Meira. Barkha has recently disclosed in an interview that after 13 years of marriage, they both mutually decided to end their relationship.

Barkha told Bollywood media, 'Yes, our divorce should come through soon. This has been one of the toughest decisions of my life.” However, the reason for their divorce is still unknown. While confirming her divorce from Indraneil, Barkha said that her daughter is her priority. 'I am a single mother and Meira is my priority. On the work front, I have been doing interesting projects in the OTT space. I am open to good projects in TV and films, too.' she said.