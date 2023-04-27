Bhumika Chawla Opens Up About Not Being On Kapil Sharma's Show For Film Promotion

Bhumika Chawla was not invited to promote her latest film on show

Chawla stated that her appearance on the show would not necessarily guarantee a film offer

Chawla's latest film is Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, in which she appeared alongside Salman Khan

Actress Bhumika Chawla has revealed that she was not invited to promote her latest film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' on Kapil Sharma's talk show. She stated that she was unaware of when the episode was filmed and emphasized that her appearance on the show would not necessarily guarantee a film offer. Although she initially felt disappointed, she quickly moved on from the incident. Chawla also commented on the unfortunate reality of the limited shelf life for female actors in the industry.

Bhumika Chawla was part of the cast for Salman Khan's latest film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' and the team worked hard to promote it, including appearing on Kapil Sharma's show. The show featured several other cast members including Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, and Vinali Bhatnagar.

Bhumika Chawla shared in a recent interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan that she found out about not being called on Kapil Sharma's show for the promotion of her film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' from someone else while she was out with her dog. She also mentioned that although she felt bad initially, she believes that her presence on a show like this won't guarantee her getting a film role the next day, “I said ‘I had no idea when it was shot’. But, they must have had some strategy. I felt bad for one second then I thought Venkatesh sir wasn’t there. We are a couple in the film. I did my calculation. Since he wasn't called, what would I say alone [in the show]? Those three couples were called, they are youngsters, their equation is different. So, I said ‘thik hai (it’s okay)'.”

Bhumika added “God has blessed me with one thing: I feel bad for one second and then I don't look back. Because I know The Kapil Sharma Show is not getting me another film. Mujhe PR karna hai toh mai bhi kar sakti hu but PR ke bawajoot agar guaranteed mujhe film milegi toh mai aaj Kapil Sharma ko call karke bolungi call me. Guaranteed mujhe aap agle din film la k do (I can do PR activities too but if the show can promise me a film the next day, I can call Kapil Sharma and ask him to call me).”

When asked about not being as involved in the promotion of her latest film as others, Bhumika Chawla stated that only Salman Khan's production or PR team can provide an answer to that question. She said, “I have so much of an ego that I don't go around people or even ask them.”

Bhumika Chawla appeared in the Tamil thriller Kannai Nambathey, where she played a double role. She also appeared in the Hindi film Operation Romeo in the previous year. In addition to these, her latest outing was in the movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.