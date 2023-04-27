Manoj Bajpayee Shares Rare Family Picture With Wife Shabana And Daughter

Manoj Bajpayee shared a rare family photo on his Instagram.

Manoj Bajpayee posted the picture on his Instagram account with the caption 'Fam' and an evil eye emoji. The photo showed Manoj wearing a white kurta, while his wife Shabana wore a pink traditional outfit with minimal makeup and a messy bun. Their daughter, Ava, was dressed in a light sea-green outfit and sat between her parents. All three of them smiled for the camera.