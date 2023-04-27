Neha Dhupia Rocks Summer Style In Green Bodycon Dress And Floral Shrug

She looks stunning in various outfits, from casual to formal wear.

She looks stunning in various outfits, from casual to formal wear.

Neha's style is loved and appreciated by many.

Neha Dhupia is known for her impeccable sense of fashion and regularly shares snippets of her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile. She effortlessly slays in a variety of outfits, from kaftan dresses to casual attire, and her style is admired by all. Recently, she posted a series of pictures that brightened up our midweek.

Neha Dhupia modeled for fashion designer brand Pero and chose a beautiful summer outfit from their collection. She shared pictures of herself wearing the outfit on her Instagram profile.