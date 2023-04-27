language: English
Dollar Rate Begins To Rise Again

Dollar Rate Begins To Rise Again

Web Desk 27 Apr , 2023 12:54 PM

Dollar Rate Begins To Rise Again
  • The price of American currency increased by 53 paisa in interbank market.
  • The dollar closed at Rs 283.92 in the interbank market.
  • Earlier, the dollar closed at Rs 283. 39 in the interbank.

KARACHI: After a continuous decline, suddenly the value of the dollar in the interbank market began to rise again on Thursday.

On the second day of the business week that started after the Eid holidays, the price of the American currency increased by 53 paisa in the interbank market, after which the dollar closed at Rs 283.92 in the interbank market.

It should be noted that at the end of the last business day, the dollar closed at Rs 283. 39 in the interbank.

