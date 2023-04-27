On April 14, total foreign reserves were $10.243 billion

KARACHI: The foreign exchange reserves have increased by $59.4 million to $10.243 billion till the week ending on April 20.

On April 14, the total foreign exchange reserves of the country were $10.243 billion.

State Bank's reserves stood at over $ 4.462 billion with an increase of $33.3 million.

Whereas the foreign exchange reserves of commercial banks have been increased by $2.91 million to over $5.56 billion.