- On April 14, total foreign reserves were $10.243 billion
- SBP's reserves stands at over $4.462bn with an increase of $33.3m
- Reserves of commercial banks increased by $2.91m to over $5.56bn
KARACHI: The foreign exchange reserves have increased by $59.4 million to $10.243 billion till the week ending on April 20.
On April 14, the total foreign exchange reserves of the country were $10.243 billion.
State Bank's reserves stood at over $ 4.462 billion with an increase of $33.3 million.
Whereas the foreign exchange reserves of commercial banks have been increased by $2.91 million to over $5.56 billion.
End of Article
- READ MORE NEWS ON
- Foreign exchange reserves
- Karachi
No COMMENT ON THIS STORY
COVID-19 CASES
CONFIRMED CASES
687,014,474[+14,411*]
DEATHS
6,863,477[+3*]
CONFIRMED CASES
1,580,647[+0*]
DEATHS
30,657[+0*]