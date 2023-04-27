"Black Mirror" Creator Hints At Reboot For New Season

Netflix show "Black Mirror" has been announced to return to screens.

Creator Charlie Brooker has disclosed that the upcoming season of 'Black Mirror' will be distinct from past seasons yet will be linked to them, following the announcement on Wednesday.

'So this season of 'Black Mirror' is both the same and different from where we've gone before,' Brooker said in a prerecorded video message at Netflix UK.

'I wanted to kind of reboot the show a little, and slightly move away from just focusing completely on technology by setting most of our stories in the past,' he continued.

It is not yet clear how many episodes the upcoming season of 'Black Mirror' will have, but reports suggest that creator Charlie Brooker has written all of them. Brooker revealed that the new season is a blend of different elements, expanding the show's boundaries while retaining its signature unpredictability.

He further said: 'What I always used to say about all the previous seasons of 'Black Mirror,' there was a huge variety amongst the stories. It was like a box of chocolate, you didn't know what the filling was going to be, but you always knew it was going to be dark chocolate when it was 'Black Mirror.''



