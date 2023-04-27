Camila Mendes Picks At Her Skin To Manage Acne, Causing It To Bleed

Camila Mendes has confessed to picking her skin until it bleeds in an attempt to eliminate acne.

Camila mentioned that she is open to adjusting her skincare routine as needed.

Speaking to Allure magazine, she said: 'Whenever I have a blemish, I'll destroy it and pick at it until it bleeds.

'And then it becomes a wound that eventually scars, so hyperpigmentation is one of my biggest ongoing concerns.'

Before joining the cast of the Netflix series 'Riverdale', Camila Mendes did not have a rigorous skincare routine, but she has adapted since then.

She explained: 'Before 'Riverdale', I wasn't someone who wore a lot of makeup or had an extensive skin-care routine.

'But when I started spending hours and hours wearing heavy makeup on set, I saw that my skin was suffering and knew I needed to do more for myself.'

Although she considers herself a minimalist, Camila mentioned that she is open to adjusting her skincare routine as needed.

She added: 'When my skin needs some extra TLC, I’ll adjust my routine accordingly.' Typically sticking to a cleanser, toner, moisturiser and sunscreen, occasionally the star will also branch out to eye and face masks, a spot treatment and a facial roller.

She said: 'There is no 'one size fits all' in skin care. Pay attention to how your skin responds to each product you try, and curate a routine that's specific to your own needs.'