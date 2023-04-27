Don Lemon 'excited For A New Chapter' After CNN Firing

Don Lemon has expressed his enthusiasm for embarking on a new phase in his career.

Don Lemon, the 57-year-old presenter, took a temporary leave from CNN.

Admitting his exit was a "surprise", he added to 'Extra': “Life goes on."

Don Lemon has expressed his enthusiasm for embarking on a new phase in his career after parting ways with CNN.

Following his on-air comments in February where he said that presidential candidate Nikki Haley, who is 51 years old, was no longer in her prime, Don Lemon, the 57-year-old presenter, took a temporary leave from CNN. He recently revealed that after being with the network for 17 years, he has been fired. Despite this, he remains unfazed about his future.

Admitting his exit was a 'surprise', he added to 'Extra': “Life goes on. That’s behind me and we’ll see what happens in the future...

'I'm excited for a new chapter. I think life is short, and whatever life hands you, you have to bob and weave and do it.

'I didn’t think I would be at work one evening and get a phone call that my sister had died, but I had to deal with that. I didn’t think that my dad would die young of diabetes…

'So there are lots of things that come your way that are unexpected, but I’m a survivor. I come from strong, sturdy stock in Louisiana and a lot of people are rooting for me and who love me.”

Don Lemon intends to take a vacation, before focusing on his job search. He expressed gratitude to his partner Tim Malone, whom he referred to as his 'biggest supporter.'

He added: “I have time. I don’t have to rush to another job, even if I want another job.

“I’m gonna spend my summer on the beach and on the boat, and with my family. Just chill out and then I’ll see what happens next, but I’m fortunate enough to be in a position where I can do that.'

The presenter has 'no regrets' about the situation.

Asked if he would do anything differently, he replied: “I live my life with no regrets and whatever I did, I did, I owned.

“I don’t look back and don’t want to change things in the past… Onward.”