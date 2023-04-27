Elizabeth Olsen Doesn't Like Being Called The 'internet's Mom

Elizabeth Olsen is wondering why she has been given the moniker "internet's mom."

During the Oscars ceremony this year, Elizabeth Olsen and Pedro Pascal presented an award together, which led to them being nicknamed 'internet's mom' and 'internet's daddy,' respectively. However, despite the viral fame, the 34-year-old actress expressed uncertainty about her new nickname, as it makes her feel older than she actually is.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': 'I really don't get it. My friends have tried to explain to me that it's, like, a good thing? I don't know. Like, mothers are great, I guess, but I don't know. It makes me feel old. Because I think the people that are saying it must be young? Like, I'm not sure how I feel about it.'

Despite her reservations about being called 'internet's mom,' Elizabeth Olsen expressed her interest in collaborating with Pedro Pascal on a project.

This comes after the duo announced 'Navalny' as the Best Documentary at the Oscars, and Olsen said she would love to work with Pascal on something in the future.