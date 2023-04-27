Fifty Fifty, K-pop Group Accused Of Plagiarism

K-pop group Fifty Fifty is facing plagiarism accusations over their song "Cupid."

People claims that they have copied a track by Turkish singer Evrencan Gündüz.

The agency representing Fifty Fiftywas approached by a media agency to comment on the plagiarism allegations.

The K-pop group Fifty Fifty is facing plagiarism accusations over their song 'Cupid,' with claims that they have copied a track by Turkish singer Evrencan Gündüz.

3 The agency representing Fifty Fiftywas approached by a media agency to comment on the plagiarism allegations. 3 K-pop group Fifty Fifty is facing plagiarism accusations over their song "Cupid." 3 People claims that they have copied a track by Turkish singer Evrencan Gündüz.

On April 26th, Evrencan Gündüz posted a video on Instagram where he played a clip of Fifty Fifty's song 'Cupid' and then followed it up with his own song, 'Sen Askimizdan,' which was released in 2017.

He wrote in the caption: “Fifty Fifty released a great song. Let’s listen together. But it looks familiar from somewhere…”

Attrakt, the agency representing Fifty Fifty, was approached by a media agency to comment on the plagiarism allegations, but they were unable to provide a clear response and stated that they are in the process of verifying the claims with the song's producers.

As the producers of the song are not based in Korea, the response from the agency will be delayed until they can establish communication with them.