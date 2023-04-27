Bam Margera turned himself in to the Pennsylvania State Police on Thursday morning.

Jackass' star Bam Margera denies hitting brother in court.

Margera has been ordered to have no contact with his brother.

Bam Margera, known for his role in 'Jackass,' turned himself in to the Pennsylvania State Police on Thursday morning after reportedly punching his brother during a confrontation at their suburban Philadelphia residence four days prior.

As per his attorney, Michael van der Veen, Bam Margera was arraigned and entered a plea of not guilty. Van der Veen also stated in a written statement that the rumors circulating about Margera's actions this week are entirely untrue, and he is both in good health and spirits.

As part of his bail conditions, Margera has been ordered to have no contact with his brother, father, or two other individuals who were in the house at the time of the incident. He has also been ordered to stay away from the house.

It is not clear from the information provided what Margera has been charged with or what the specific incident was that led to his arrest and release on bail.

According to a police affidavit, Jesse Margera claimed to have discovered a handwritten note signed by 'Bam' that contained threats.

Bam Margera, who also starred in the MTV reality series “Viva La Bam,” ran from the home through dense woods before troopers got there, the affidavit said.

He was charged with simple assault, harassment, and four counts of terroristic threats.