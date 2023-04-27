Jake Gyllenhaal Teams Up With Ginori 1735

Ginori 1735 has partnered with Jake Gyllenhaal for their latest campaign.

He has collaborated with photographer Gray Sorrenti on a project that focuses on the brand's Oriente Italiano collection.

Jake Gyllenhaal, a Hollywood actor, has collaborated with Ginori 1735 for their new campaign, making him the first-ever person to do so. He has collaborated with photographer Gray Sorrenti on a project that focuses on the brand's Oriente Italiano collection.

Jake said: '[Ginori 1735] values both tradition and innovation. Their deep dedication to craft is inspiring.

'Our partnership aims to express the importance of slowing down, enjoying life and appreciating the beauty of art.

'I am thrilled to be a part of this project and grateful for the wonderful experience of being able to film the campaign in the Ginori’s timeless factory, alongside their skilled artisans.

'We had a wonderful time making this.”

The company's CEO and chairman, Alain Prost, praised the actor, who has been a long-time admirer of the brand, and described him as 'a great master of his art' with a 'strong personal style'.

Alain added: '[He] naturally embodies a timeless elegance and class that flawlessly express the perfect blend between heritage and innovation of our house.”



