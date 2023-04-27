James Corden reveals why he is quitting The Late Late Show.

James Corden, the 44-year-old comedian, relocated from the UK nearly 10 years ago to become the host of a popular talk show. He is married to Julia Carey, and they have three children together: Max (12), Carey (8), and Charlotte (5). While leaving his job is a difficult decision, he wants his children to have the opportunity to spend time with their grandparents in England.

Speaking on UK TV show 'Lorraine', he told Dani Behr in a pre-recorded segment: 'It's been a real journey and it's strange talking about it now because it all just feels so overwhelming. It will always be so mindblowing to me that this is something that I was able to do.

'Nothing about me thought that I should be hosting a TV show in America and the fact that I got to do that will always blow my mind. I don't know what I've done to...just have so many memories.

'Lots of people have said to me that they don't understand why I would walk away from such a thing and I get it. It is a lot to leave, it's a lot to walk away from.

'But more than anything, it's not even a professional decision really. It's just a decision where we fundamentally want our kids to experience what it feels like to grow up in Britain.

'There's people there at home who are getting older and we want them to have a relationship with their grandkids. We want our kids to have a relationship with their grandparents.'