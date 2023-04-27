Woman Accusing Ed Sheeran In Copyright Lawsuit Collapses In Court

Woman who accused Ed Sheeran of copying Marvin Gaye's hit "Let's Get It On" suffered a collapse.

Kathryn Griffin Townsend, who is taking legal action against the singer of 'Thinking Out Loud' for supposedly plagiarizing the 1973 hit song co-written by her deceased father Ed Townsend, became unwell on Wednesday.

During the ongoing trial at the Manhattan Federal Court, Kathryn suddenly slumped over and had to be assisted out of the courtroom by her family and legal representatives.

After leaving the courtroom, she collapsed and was found lying on the ground while a person called for medical assistance.

Later, Judge Louis L. Stanton declared that Kathryn had been transported to a hospital. While her lawyer did not reveal the cause of her fainting, they mentioned that she has a medical condition that existed prior to the incident.

When Kathryn collapsed, music specialist Alexander Stewart was in the middle of being cross-examined.

While giving his testimony, Alexander Stewart highlighted the resemblances between 'Thinking Out Loud' and 'Let's Get It On', pointing out 'the same harmonic rhythm,' and similarities in melody for the verse, chorus, and bridge sections.

At that moment, a computer-generated version of 'Let's Get It On' was played in the courtroom, and Kathryn said that it would have made her father 'laugh.'

On Tuesday (April 25, 2023), 32-year-old Sheeran appeared in court to defend himself in the copyright infringement lawsuit. He maintained that he would have been foolish to perform a combination of 'Thinking Out Loud' and Marvin Gaye's 'Let's Get it On' if he had indeed plagiarized the latter song.























