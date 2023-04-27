Costa Rica Announces Support For Saudi Arabia's Bid To Host Expo 2030

Costa Rica's President supports Saudi Arabia's bid to host the 2030 World Expo.

Costa Rica's President, Dr. Rodrigo Chaves Robles, announced his country's support for Saudi Arabia's bid to host the 2030 World Expo, citing the strong relationship between the two nations and Saudi Arabia's contribution to sustainable development.

This announcement came during a visit by a Saudi trade and investment delegation, led by Deputy Minister of Investment Badr Al-Badr, who explored investment prospects in transportation, medical tourism, and desalination projects.

The delegation also emphasized the need to create more growth and investment opportunities through collaboration with Costa Rican public and private sectors.

Costa Rica's Foreign Minister highlighted the strong relationship between Saudi Arabia and his country during a recent visit by a Saudi trade and investment mission, which included discussions of investment opportunities in various sectors. Both countries have also agreed to establish a joint Business Council.

Costa Rica has expressed support for Saudi Arabia's bid to host the 2030 World Expo, which is expected to provide a global platform to showcase innovations, technologies, and cultural values. The bid faces competition from other countries.



