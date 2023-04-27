Kamran Akmal Says 'Babar Doesn't Know How To Do Captaincy Even After Four Years'

Kamran Says 'Babar Doesn't Know How To Do Captaincy Even After Four Years'

Akmal has represented Pakistan in 53 Tests, 157 ODIs, and 58 T20Is

The next series between the two teams is a five-match ODI series

Kamran Akmal, a former wicketkeeper-batsman for Pakistan, criticized Babar Azam's captaincy during the T20I series against New Zealand on his YouTube channel.

Akmal, who has represented Pakistan in 53 Tests, 157 ODIs, and 58 T20Is, stated that Babar had not improved his captaincy skills even after four years of experience. Akmal's remarks indicate his disappointment with Babar's performance as the captain of the Pakistan cricket team.

3 The next series between the two teams is a five-match ODI series 3 Kamran Says 'Babar Doesn't Know How To Do Captaincy Even After Four Years' 3 Akmal has represented Pakistan in 53 Tests, 157 ODIs, and 58 T20Is

'We lost because of our own mistakes and nobody is ready to accept that. In the last T20I, we made blunders, we didn't use our bowlers properly. We failed to defend a good total with our bowlers who have done well in the recent past,' he highlighted.

'If you talk about all this, they say we are criticising. There is a difference between performance and captaincy. Who is talking about performance, we are not blind, we are seeing captaincy. It's been four years and still, he [Babar] doesn't know how to do captaincy,' he said.

According to Kamran Akmal, Babar Azam could have improved his captaincy by utilizing Iftikhar Ahmed when Mark Chapman and Jimmy Neesham, who are both left-handers, formed a crucial partnership during the fifth and series-deciding T20I in Rawalpindi. Akmal believes that Babar missed an opportunity to take advantage of Iftikhar's off-spin bowling skills, which could have helped to break the partnership and turn the game in Pakistan's favor.

'If both the left-handed batsmen were on the crease, the logical choice would have been to give the ball to Iftikhar Ahmed. But instead, we saw the leg-spinner Shadab Khan being given the over and was being continuously smashed by the New Zealand batters,' he said.

'Our cricket is suffering. Our main bowlers conceded 40+ runs which cost us. We need to think about it,' he concluded.

New Zealand managed to tie the five-match T20I series 2-2 by winning the fifth match with the help of a match-winning partnership of 121 runs by Chapman and Neesham.

The next series between the two teams is a five-match ODI series, which will begin on April 27 in Rawalpindi.