PAK vs NZ: Afridi and Latif impressed with Naseem Shah's bowling spell

Shahid Afridi and Latif impressed with Naseem Shah's bowling spell

Naseem delivered an outstanding first spell

Naseem Shah broke this record by taking his 20th wicket

During the first ODI of a five-match series against New Zealand in Rawalpindi on Thursday, fans were impressed by the performance of young Pakistani pacer Naseem Shah.

Despite not getting his first wicket initially, Naseem delivered an outstanding first spell, taking two wickets in his last over. He remained dominant throughout the match and only conceded 29 runs in 10 overs.

On Twitter, former cricketers Shahid Khan Afridi and Rashid Latif praised Naseem Shah's impressive bowling spell.

3 Naseem Shah broke this record by taking his 20th wicket 3 Shahid Afridi and Latif impressed with Naseem Shah's bowling spell 3 Naseem delivered an outstanding first spell

Afridi commended Naseem for bowling like a true fast bowler on such pitches and expressed hope that the Pakistani batters could chase down the target. He wished Pakistan good luck.

'Excellent bowling by Naseem Shah due to his length accuracy at Rawalpindi stadium,' Latif wrote.

Naseem Shah received praise from fans as well for his outstanding bowling performance. He broke the world record for taking the most wickets in the first six ODI matches of a career.

Naseem claimed two wickets in the first ODI against New Zealand in Rawalpindi on Thursday, bringing his total number of wickets to 20 in just six ODIs.

Matt Henry, a New Zealand cricketer, previously held the record for the most wickets taken in the first six ODI matches of a career with 19 wickets.

However, Naseem Shah broke this record by taking his 20th wicket during the first ODI against New Zealand in Rawalpindi on Thursday. Naseem bowled exceptionally well, registering figures of 2-29 in 10 overs, as New Zealand set a target of 289 runs for Pakistan.



