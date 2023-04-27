PAK Vs NZ ODI: New Zealand Targets Competitive Total In 1st ODI

New Zealand Targets Competitive Total In 1st ODI

In the first match of the five-match ODI series, Pakistan won the toss and chose to field first against New Zealand at the Pindi Cricket Ground in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

Despite missing eight players, including captain Kane Williamson, due to the Indian Premier League or injury, the Black Caps surprised the home team by tying a previous five-match Twenty20 series 2-2.

Tom Latham led the New Zealand team skillfully in the absence of captain Kane Williamson, adapting well to the conditions during the recent five-match Twenty20 series against Pakistan.

Despite being 2-0 down, the Black Caps made a comeback and won the third and fifth matches, while the fourth was called off due to rain. Pakistan has won five out of the seven ODI series under captain Babar Azam, with the only two losses coming against England in 2021 and New Zealand in January of this year.

New Zealand has been dominant in their recent encounters with Pakistan, winning five out of the last six ODI series between the two teams, with the other being a draw.

Their last defeat against Pakistan in an ODI series was at their home ground in 2011. The current ODI series between the two teams includes matches in Rawalpindi on Saturday and then in Karachi on May 3, 5, and 7.