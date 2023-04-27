language: English
PTI Leader Raja Ahsan Satti Gunned Down In Kotli Sattian
PTI Leader Raja Ahsan Satti Gunned Down In Kotli Sattian

Web Desk 27 Apr , 2023 04:55 PM

  • Satti's car was fired upon near Santh Sarola Village
  • Satti critically injured and shifted to THQ hospital but he could not survive
  • CPO Rawalpindi orders probe, arrest of culprits immediately

RAWALPINDI: A leader of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Raja Ahsan Satti was killed in a murderous attack in Kotli Sattian on Thursday.

CPO Rawalpindi orders probe, arrest of culprits immediately

Satti's car was fired upon near Santh Sarola Village

Satti critically injured and shifted to THQ hospital but he could not survive

Satti's car was fired upon near Santh Sarola Village, resultantly he was critically injured and was shifted to the THQ hospital but he could not survive.

The CPO Rawalpindi took the notice of the incident and ordered the investigation and arrest of the culprits immediately.

Kotli Sattian is a Tehsil of Murree District in the Punjab province of Pakistan. Its name is derived from the mountain town of Kotli and the Satti tribe.

