'Aquaman' Sequel Trailer Shows Amber Heard Brief Appearance

The rumor is circulating that Heard, had been cut from Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Heard testified she "fought really hard to stay in" Aquaman's sequel.

She also said her part as Mera was "very pared down."

Aquaman was a hit in cinema and was directed by James Wan, and now 'Aquaman' sequel “The Lost kingdom” is heading towards its release. The trailer for the sequel has been released in which Amber Heard's character “Mera” give a brief appearance.

3 She also said her part as Mera was "very pared down." 3 The rumor is circulating that Heard, had been cut from Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. 3 Heard testified she "fought really hard to stay in" Aquaman's sequel.

The trailer also shows Jason Momoa, Patrick Wilson, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II's return.

The rumor is circulating that Heard had been cut from Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, saying at the time, 'The rumor mill continues as it has from day one — inaccurate, insensitive, and slightly insane.'

During that trial, Heard testified she 'fought really hard to stay in' Aquaman's sequel when 'they didn't want to include me in the film.' She also said her part as Mera was 'very pared down.'

'I was given a script and then given new versions of the script that had taken away scenes that had action in it, that depicted my character and another character — without giving any spoilers away — two characters fighting with one another, and they basically took a bunch out of my role. They just removed a bunch out,' she said on the stand.







