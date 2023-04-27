Glen Powell And Gigi Paris Parted Ways A Week Ago

Glen Powell's girlfriend Gigi Paris hinting at a breakup when she shared a video of herself.

Gigi Paris shared the video on Instagram with a caption: "know you're worth & onto the next."

According to source, Paris had unfollowed Sweeney on social media.

Glen Powell's girlfriend Gigi Paris hinted at a breakup when she shared a video of herself in which she is walking alone on the streets. She shared the video on Instagram with a caption: 'Know you’re worth & onto the next.'

3 According to source, Paris had unfollowed Sweeney on social media. 3 Glen Powell's girlfriend Gigi Paris hinting at a breakup when she shared a video of herself. 3 Gigi Paris shared the video on Instagram with a caption: "know you're worth & onto the next."

The source tells that the couple started dating in 2019 and first give their public appearance as a couple in Mexico, in January 2020.

'Gigi and Glen had broken up several times,' the source tells the news. 'They had been on the rocks since Top Gun came out. Gigi was never happy with the long-distance filming and when she came to Australia [where Powell was filming anyone but You] they both decided to break up for good.'

According to a source, Paris had unfollowed Sweeney on social media.

'Gigi only unfollowed Sydney on social media because Sydney never followed her back. This had nothing to do with Glen and Sydney. Gigi is aware that Glen and Sydney never hooked up,' the source says, adding that the model felt the distance when Glen was on set. 'He takes his work very seriously and it was tough on the relationship.'



