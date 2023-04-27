John Mulaney Thanks Friends And Celebrity Who Attended His 'Star-Studded' Intervention

Baby J, thanks to his pals at the end of speech by sharing the list of their names.

Mulaney's famous friends already been identified through Mulaney's comedy special and subsequent national tour.

Mulaney called out Armisen directly for his lack of jokes during the Baby J special.

John Mulaney honoring her friends and celebrities who help him to stage his 2020 intervention

3 Mulaney called out Armisen directly for his lack of jokes during the Baby J special. 3 Baby J, thanks to his pals at the end of speech by sharing the list of their names. 3 Mulaney's famous friends already been identified through Mulaney's comedy special and subsequent national tour.

In John's new Netflix movie, Baby J, thanks his pals at the end of his speech by sharing the list of their names with the note, 'You saved my life.'

The list, which does not include last names, reads: 'Fred, Berk, Mike, Bill, Erica, Nick, Natasha, Joe, Cara, David, Seth, Kevin, Marika.'

Mulaney's famous friends have already been identified through Mulaney's comedy special and subsequent national tour.

Mulaney called out Armisen directly for his lack of jokes during the Baby J special. 'Fred Armisen was serious. Do you know how off-putting that is?' he joked.















