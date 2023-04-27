Josh Duhamel And His Friends Are Back For Another Round

The group agree to spread their friend ashes at vacations.

He drew from his own life for inspiration for the first Buddy Games.

Buddy Games: Spring Awakening will soon release in theater on 19th May.

The Paramount Global Content Distribution shares the trailer of Duhamel's new movie Buddy Games, which shows the filmmaker's second turn in the director's chair.

3 Buddy Games: Spring Awakening will soon release in theater on 19th May. 3 The group agree to spread their friend ashes at vacations. 3 He drew from his own life for inspiration for the first Buddy Games.

The sequel trailer is a directorial debut of Buddy Games which meets Duhamel's character Bobfather as well as his friends.

Still in mourning, the group agrees to spread their friend's ashes at a beloved vacation destination, and to their surprise, the group shows up to complete the task with spring break raging.

The group agrees to spread their friend's ashes on vacations.

'Faced with their biggest challenge yet, the gang sets out to honor a lost friend only to find themselves in the middle of where it all began – Spring Break – where they learn their old school ways of partying hardly compete with today's generation,' reads an official synopsis for the movie.

Jennifer Lopez in Shotgun Wedding, told the news that he drew from his own life for inspiration for the first Buddy Games.

'I knew that the only way I would find the perfect project to direct was if I wrote it myself, and what made this project even better was the fact that Buddy Games wasn't a new concept for me,' Duhamel said about the project at the time. 'For many years, my friends and I have had an annual weekend of games and debauchery — everything from classic ping pong competitions to naked paintball.'

'I wanted it to be shocking, I wanted it to make people curl over with laughter and I wanted people to think, 'I can't believe they actually went there,'' he added of the first movie. 'But I also wanted the humor to be grounded in reality, and the reality is that this story is both inspired by and about real lifelong friendships.'

Buddy Games: Spring Awakening will soon release in theaters on 19th May.