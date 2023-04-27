Lea Michele Gives An Update About Her Son's Health

She got married to Zandy Reich on March 9, 2019 and together they have a son.

Lea’s son health is not good and he is admit in hospital.

Michele, said there's still "a long road ahead."

Lea Michele is an American television actress, singer, and songwriter. She started her career at the age of eight by debuting as a child actress on Broadway.

The Scream Queens actress give an update about her son medical condition.

While speaking with news, Michele, 36, said there's still 'a long road ahead' for her 2-year-old son, who was hospitalized due to a 'scary health issue' in March.

'Ever's doing good. He's doing well,' said Michele. 'We still have a little bit of a long road ahead of us here, but he's doing well, thank God, and healthy.'

The star also said that her co-star and castmates have provided lots of support related to her son health.

'The most amazing support from my cast and my family,' she told news, adding that her husband of four years, Zandy Reich, has been 'wonderful.'











