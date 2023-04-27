Melissa McCarthy Will Appear In The 'Bridesmaids' Sequel

She has received many accolades including Emmy awards.

Melissa McCarthy is an American actress, comedian, producer, writer, and fashion designer. She has received many accolades including Emmy awards and now the actress would jump at the chance to play one of her own beloved characters again.

'I would do a Bridesmaids sequel this afternoon, right now,' she tells news about the cover story. 'That group of women was the most magical thing ever. Almost all of us were really good friends already. I think it was such a magical time.'

Even if the cast is 'all in our nineties and [writers] Kristen [Wiig] and Annie [Mumolo] are like, 'Should we team back up?' I'd be like, 'Yes. Yeah, we should,'' the actress, 52, allows.

Her favorite memories from the production? 'Oh, my God. Just being around that many funny people where truly it was like people dropping to the ground because we couldn't get air in,' she recalls. 'From a distance, it must have looked like we all had food poisoning because there were just times where we'd be like... You can't be around that group of humans and not just be beside yourself.'

McCarthy also reveal that the cast was a bit 'hesitant' to shoot the memorable scenes in the film. 'It just ended up being so funny. Also, just Kristen shoving 72 Jordan almonds in her mouth. There was a take where she must have had 40 in there,' the actress says. 'And we were like, 'Kristen's going to choke.' It was also terribly unprofessional acting because anyone who wasn't on camera was usually bent over and just shaking. None of us were behaving. Yeah, that and the dogs, I did enjoy all the dogs.'







