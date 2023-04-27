Savannah Chrisley Reveals She Knew That

Savannah Chrisley and Colton is looking back on their past together.

The reality pair previously dated and recounted their past encounters.

She told Underwood, on the episode, which was titled "My Gay Ex-Lover."

The reality pair previously dated and recounted their past encounters and the reason why they choose not to pursue their dating life.

For Chrisley, 25, her reasons were simple.

'When we met [for] the first time, I knew you were gay. Like, I knew it,' she told Underwood, 31, in the episode, which was titled 'My Gay Ex-Lover.'

'It was the ACM Awards … It was after Luke Kennard and I broke up,' she said. 'I was like, 'Alright, screw this.' You know how it goes. You go through a breakup.'

Underwood had a similar thought. 'I was coming off of a breakup [too] and I was just like, 'Oh, why not. Let's go see,'' he added.



