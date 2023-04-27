'Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts' Trailer Bring Back Action To 90s

The previous transformer movie was released in 2018.

The film was directed by Steven Caple Jr.

Rise of the Beasts feature Ron Perlman as a new Optimus Primal.

The Transformers is now saving the world in the old age of the 90s. After the previous Transformer movie which was released in 2018, and this summer's Transformers: Rise of the Beasts takes the robot action to the next decade which brings back fan-favorite Optimus Prime.

This time, though, they meet a 'whole new faction of Transformer — the Maximals — to join them as allies in the existing battle for earth.'

The film was directed by Steven Caple Jr who also directed the (Creed II). Rise of the Beasts features Ron Perlman as the new Optimus Primal.

Producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura recently teased the star-studded vocal performances in an interview 'crushed the character' of Mirage, and Perlman and Yeoh are 'the two that carry the body of the dialogue, and therefore they're the ones you're going to know the most about.'

'Everybody always loves the villain, and Peter Dinklage is fun as Scourge. But I think there's always Optimus that people love and Bumblebee love, but Mirage is a new character, and in this case, carries the relationship with the human. So it gives more talking,' he said.











