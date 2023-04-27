'VPR' Cast Is Getting Suspicious About Tom Sandoval And Raquel Relationship

The Wednesday episode starts with Lala Kent.

Lala continued in her confessional, "I thought I saw something in Raquel.”

Katie confirmed that it was Ally Lewber, the girlfriend of Raquel's ex-fiancé James.

Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss's castmates are getting suspicious of their bond on Wednesday's episode of Vanderpump Rules.

The Wednesday episode starts with Lala Kent asking costar Katie Maloney if 'there's any coming back for you and Raquel.'

'Yeah, I can forgive people. Sure, but I'm trying to keep all the distance,' Katie responded.

She continued in her confessional, 'I thought I saw something in Raquel that made me want to try to get a friendship off the ground, but I don't want to sleep with one eye open. I don't want to have to watch my back all the time. F--- That.'

Speaking about Raquel crashing her celebration, Lala, 32, said: 'I was totally fine with it because it was like, the best gift ever. When you see someone like Raquel coming in after she's called you a mistress, and then you see every article on the internet is calling her mistress. It's like, 'Welcome. Let's talk.''

'That's what I was telling Sandoval. She's getting it online,' Katie, 36, explained. 'He's like, 'You seem like you're enjoying this?' Yes. Can I enjoy it? Because a couple of weeks ago, she's making out with my not-even-ex-husband yet.'

She continued recalling how her conversation with Sandoval, 40, went down: 'And I was like, 'You seem to enjoy her at The Abbey at 1 a.m. just the two of you.''

'That is weird. Who saw them? Ally?' Lala inquired, to which Katie confirmed that it was Ally Lewber, the girlfriend of Raquel's ex-fiancé James Kennedy, who saw them at the club in West Hollywood after James's See You Next Tuesday DJ gig at SUR.

'I don't want to say that Sandoval would ever cheat on Ariana because I would have to kill him, but what grabbed my attention the most was just that Tom and Raquel were alone,' Katie said in an interview. 'I've been friends with Sandoval for years, and I've never gone out with him alone dancing at 1 a.m.'

She then said of Raquel: 'She, herself, has said [if] she has one too many, she can't control what the f--- she does. I don't know. Who's to say?'











