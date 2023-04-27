Zoe Saldaña Feels Emotional About Her Gamora Role As Won't Perform It Anymore

Saldaña previously described her final turn as Gamora.

Zoe originally only expected to portray Gamora for the property's original 2014 movie.

Zoe Saldaña is heading toward the end of her Gamora character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

While speaking with the news, Saldaña, reaffirmed that she would no longer play the character after Vol. 3 which will release on 5th May.

'I don't think this is the end for the Guardians,' the actress said, noting that she originally only expected to portray Gamora for the property's original 2014 movie. 'It is the end for me, for Gamora.'

She gave a speech on the last day of shooting at the Guardians of the Galaxy set, she thanked the Guardians crew as well.

'I thanked James for just his time and his patience and his guidance and his friendship,' she told the outlet.

Saldaña previously described her final turn as Gamora as 'a very sweet departure' while speaking with news about the third Guardians movie back in October.

At the time of filming, she said that she does not know what is in store for the character after the new movie, noting that Gamora 'has taken a different journey.'

'Filming started bitter in the beginning 'cause obviously, you're anticipating the end,' Saldaña said at the time. 'But I'm just so happy that I got to work with great people once again. I had an evolution that I witnessed of myself, but also my director and my cast. I just felt very blessed and grateful.'

'It was a very sweet departure, I must say,' she added.



