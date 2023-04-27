Rayo Shocks Barca, Atletico Triumph On Anniversary

Rayo Vallecano achieved a surprising victory over the current La Liga leaders, Barcelona, with a 2-1 score on Wednesday.

The match took place in Vallecas, where the home team played remarkably well, leaving their opponents behind. Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid won against Real Mallorca with a score of 3-1, marking their 120th anniversary with a celebratory win.

As a result, Atletico Madrid narrowed the gap between them and second-place team, Real Madrid, to two points. Despite the defeat, Barcelona remains at the top of the standings, leading second-place team, Real Madrid, by 11 points with seven games left to play.

After losing to Girona on Tuesday, the reigning champions' chances of defending their title are almost non-existent. Barcelona also suffered a justified defeat in the capital, further denting their hopes.

Xavi's team has only managed to win one of their last four league games, which was a close victory against Atletico last Sunday. They are struggling to make it to the finish line and secure their first title since 2019.

Before the game, the coach of Barcelona warned his team to be cautious of the danger posed by Rayo. However, the players did not pay enough attention to his advice. In their previous four league encounters, Barcelona has failed to win against the Madrid-based club.

'The league is not finished, this is the problem — we have to deserve La Liga, today we deserved defeat,' Xavi told reporters.

'What annoys me is that today we did not compete how the game required us to. But we will get players back (from injury), there´s another game on Saturday.

'Here a lot of teams have lost, and others have had a lot of trouble winning. Luckily, there´s another game on Saturday.'

The coach of Barcelona had to manage the game without the captain, Sergio Busquets, who was serving a suspension. Additionally, he included Pedri in the starting line-up, who had been out of action since sustaining an injury in February.

Rayo took the lead early on with Alvaro Garcia's shot finding its way past Marc-Andre ter Stegen and into the bottom corner. Barcelona had a chance to equalize when Robert Lewandowski was through on goal, but Rayo's goalkeeper, Stole Dimitrievski, denied him with a one-on-one save. Later, Lewandowski had a goal disallowed for offside.

In the second half, Rayo doubled their lead after Fran Garcia, their left-back, pressed Frenkie de Jong, took possession of the ball, and drove forward to score.

'We knew that it was an important day for us, they say the giant-killers are back,' said Fran Garcia.

'The atmosphere can´t be described ... we want to give it back in the best way possible.'

Barcelona managed to score a goal when Robert Lewandowski found the back of the net after Franck Kessie's initial shot was blocked. This goal ended Lewandowski's four-game goal drought, despite being the top scorer in the league.

Despite the goal, Rayo held on for a well-deserved victory, which was only their second win in their last eleven league matches. Furthermore, this win marked their third victory in four matches against Barcelona under the leadership of coach Andoni Iraola.