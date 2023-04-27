Rayo Vallecano Makes History With Upset Wins Over Real Madrid And FC Barcelona

Rayo Vallecano Makes History With Upset Wins

Rayo defeated Barcelona 2-1 showcasing their dominance over the league

Lewandowski had a goal disallowed for being offside

Rayo Vallecano has accomplished a remarkable feat by winning against both FC Barcelona and Real Madrid in the current La Liga season.

Opta reports that this is only the second time in their history that they have achieved this, with the first being in the 1977/1978 season, their debut in the top tier of Spanish football.

4 Lewandowski had a goal disallowed for being offside 4 Rayo Vallecano Makes History With Upset Wins 4 Rayo defeated Barcelona 2-1 showcasing their dominance over the league

In a thrilling match at Vallecas, Rayo defeated Barcelona 2-1, showcasing their dominance over the league leaders in front of a lively crowd.

Before the match, the coach of Barcelona cautioned his team to be careful of Rayo's danger, but his advice went unheeded. Barcelona has failed to win against Rayo in their past four encounters in the league.

'The league is not finished, this is the problem — we have to deserve La Liga, today we deserved defeat,' Xavi told reporters.

'What annoys me is that today we did not compete how the game required us to. But we will get players back (from injury), there´s another game on Saturday.

'Here a lot of teams have lost, and others have had a lot of trouble winning. Luckily, there´s another game on Saturday.'

Rayo Vallecano scored the first goal of the match early on as Alvaro Garcia found the back of the net, beating Barcelona's goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen and placing the ball into the bottom corner.

Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski missed an opportunity to level the score, with Rayo's goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski blocking his one-on-one attempt.

Later, Lewandowski had a goal disallowed for being offside. In the second half, Rayo increased their lead as Fran Garcia intercepted Frenkie de Jong's play, took possession of the ball, and scored a goal. Despite this, Lewandowski managed to score a goal for Barcelona, breaking his four-match goalless streak.

In a previous game against Real Madrid, Rayo also managed to secure a victory. In that game, Real took the lead, but Rayo equalized before half-time and won the match through a twice-taken penalty from Oscar Trejo in the 67th minute.